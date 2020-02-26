Breaking News
Police respond to shooting near 75th and University

No. 2 Texas Tech baseball gets it done again over Southern, 10-3

Red Raider Nation

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 2 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Southern University Jaguars in Lubbock on Wednesday, 10-3.

Completing the first midweek series of the season, the Red Raiders move to 8-1 with the back-to-back wins.

Offensively, junior Dylan Neuse led the way for the Texas Tech ball club by going 4-5 for three singles and a double. Those four hits drove in three runs.

Next up for the Red Raiders is a showdown in Tallahassee, Florida. They will play Florida Atlantic on Friday. Then, they will meet Florida State in a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar