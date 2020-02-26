No. 2 Texas Tech baseball gets it done again over Southern, 10-3

LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 2 Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Southern University Jaguars in Lubbock on Wednesday, 10-3.

Completing the first midweek series of the season, the Red Raiders move to 8-1 with the back-to-back wins.

Offensively, junior Dylan Neuse led the way for the Texas Tech ball club by going 4-5 for three singles and a double. Those four hits drove in three runs.

Next up for the Red Raiders is a showdown in Tallahassee, Florida. They will play Florida Atlantic on Friday. Then, they will meet Florida State in a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday.