No. 2 Texas Tech baseball handles Florida Atlantic, 7-1

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — No. 2 Texas Tech baseball beat Florida Atlantic 5-1 on Friday, improving to 9-1 on the season.

The Red Raider bats weren’t at their best Friday, and it was Texas Tech’s pitching that led the way to victory.

Clayton Beeter and Jakob Brustoski combined to throw seven no-hit innings before FAU’s Jackson Wenstrom broke through with a single in the eighth.

While pinch hitting, Junior Cody Masters hit a home run, his second of the season.

Texas Tech closes out the weekend with a two-game series against No. 9 Florida State on Saturday and Sunday.