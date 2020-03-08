No. 2 Texas Tech baseball pulls off 7-run comeback win over Rice

LUBBOCK, Texas — Seven runs is nothing to No. 2 Texas Tech baseball’s offense, and the team proved that on Saturday, storming back from a 7-0 deficit to beat Rice 19-12.

The Owls took their early lead by jumping on Texas Tech starter Bryce Bonnin for six runs in 1.2 innings. They scored solo runs in the third and fourth innings, taking an 8-1 lead.

From that point, it was all Texas Tech. Cal Conley hit an RBI triple in the fourth, and Cole Stilwell and Nate Rombach had two-RBI hits in a five-run fifth.

Jace Jung tied it with a double in the sixth, and Conley punched an 0-2 pitch through the left side for a two-run knock to give Texas Tech the lead.

Texas Tech did not stop there. The Red Raiders scored five runs in the sixth inning, four in the seventh and three in the eighth.

The Red Raider offense totaled 16 hits and 13 walks in the explosion. Texas Tech’s bullpen stabilized the score after Bonnin’s tough outing. Ryan Sublette threw three innings, allowing just one run.

Conley paced the team with three hits and five RBIs on the day. Dylan Neuse launched the team’s lone home run.

The series finale between Texas Tech and Rice is Sunday at 11:30 a.m.