No. 20 Texas Tech looks to beat No. 13 Texas for third time this season in Big 12 Tournament

Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar (15) controls the ball against Texas’ Matt Coleman III (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Texas Tech and Texas will tip off at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — The No. 20 Texas Tech basketball team is opening the Big 12 Tournament Thursday night against an opponent it has had some success against already this season: the No. 13 Texas Longhorns.

When the two teams first met in Austin on January 13, the Red Raiders toppled the Longhorns, who were ranked No. 4 in the nation at the time, in the game’s final seconds.

Mac McClung made the deciding shot, sizing up Texas’s Courtney Ramey and burying a go-ahead jump shot with three seconds left in the game.

In the teams’ second duel in Lubbock, the Red Raiders came away victorious again. This time, they won with their defense, holding the Longhorns to 20 percent shooting in the second half to win 68-59.

There’s a saying in sports that it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season. When posed that predicament in a press conference ahead of their third meeting against Texas, Chris Beard and Kevin McCullar had the same response: “It’s hard to beat a team once in the Big 12.”

To Beard, the game, like any other game, will come down to who plays better. He isn’t concerned with how past matchups shook out.

“I think when it comes right down to it, it’s gonna be whichever team plays to their identity the best,” the Red Raider coach said.

Texas starts three guards, all of whom are dangerous with the basketball. Steady senior Matt Coleman runs the point, long-range sniper Courtney Ramey made 44.8 percent of his 3-pointers this season and veteran Andrew Jones leads the team in scoring at 14.9 points per game.

The Longhorn forwards are no slouches either. Freshman Greg Brown and sophomore Kai Jones possess a blend of versatility, size and athleticism that’s landed them in the first round of NBA mock drafts. Senior Jericho Sims boasts a sky-high 67.8 percent field goal percentage.

“They’re a great team,” McCullar said of the Longhorns. “They’ve got a lot of pieces, a lot of versatile players that can do a little bit of everything. They play hard. They play physical.”

Beating Shaka Smart’s talented bunch will not be easy, but the Red Raiders have played better basketball with the postseason approaching. Their second triumph over Texas on the penultimate day of February kicked off a three-game winning streak, which was snapped Sunday by a red-hot Baylor team.

Kyler Edwards, the longest-tenured Red Raider, has been at the forefront of the team’s success. He scored in double figures in each of the past four games and shot a scorching 65 percent from 3 over that stretch.

Texas Tech and Texas were set to face off in last year’s Big 12 Tournament and were warming up on the court when the college basketball season shut down. Three hundred sixty-four days later, the familiar foes will face off for real, with Texas Tech looking for a trifecta of wins over the Longhorns.