No. 22 Baylor holds off Texas Tech in 2OT

WACO, Texas — Baylor’s JaMycal Hasty scored on a five-yard touchdown run in the second overtime to lead No. 22 Baylor to a 33-30 win Saturday at McLane Stadium.

Texas Tech settled for a 35-yard Trey Wolff field goal to start the second overtime.

Baylor scored first in the first overtime on a Charlie Brewer one-yard touchdown. The Red Raiders answered on a T.J. Vasher diving touchdown grab in the corner of the endzone.

Texas Tech went in front with under two minutes remaining in regulation when SaRodorick Thompson broke free on a 30-yard touchdown to give Texas Tech a 20-17 lead.

The Bears would march down the field and John Mayers nailed a 20-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime.

The Red Raiders (3-3) return home to host Iowa State at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

