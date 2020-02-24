No. 22 Texas Tech looks to stay hot with duel vs. Oklahoma in OKC

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coming off of a strong road performance at Iowa State, No. 22 Texas Tech is set to take on Oklahoma as it looks to secure its sixth win in seven games.

The game will be played in Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

Chris Beard met with local media on Monday to discuss his team and the upcoming matchup. Here are some highlights from what he said.

Ramsey rounds out his game

Jahmi’us Ramsey turned in what might be the best performance of his season Saturday. He scored 25 points to go along with five rebounds and seven assists. He was aggressive getting to the rim, taking high percentage shots instead of settling for tougher jumpers.

“He’s just continued to take the next step,” Beard said. “Last game it was seven assists and one turnover, several big defensive plays. Just like every other player he’s striving for consistency. He’s striving for versatility in his game where he can impact the game in different ways.”

Ramsey’s outside shooting has been excellent all season, but he can become far more valuable if he continues to make strides distributing the ball and playing defense.

Shannon adjusts to new role

Beard moved Kevin McCullar into the starting lineup two games ago, injecting energy into the starting lineup on the defensive end and the glass.

The move also sent Terrence Shannon to the bench. He played just eight minutes and didn’t record a stat on Wednesday, but looked like his usual self Saturday against Iowa State, playing the passing lanes, drawing a charge and finishing strong for an and-one.

“Shannon has done great,” Beard said. “Anything we ask of (Shannon) since the day he got to Lubbock he’s done it, and that’s the sign of an unselfish team guy.”

Beard also mentioned that Shannon’s demotion was more a result of McCullar’s improved play and fit with the lineup, rather than anything Shannon did wrong.

Stopping Oklahoma

Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 69-61 the first time the two teams met in Lubbock. The Sooners kept the game close throughout, but Texas Tech played well down the stretch and made free throws to seal the win.

Oklahoma’s strength is its pair of versatile scoring forwards: Brady Manek and Kristian Doolittle. Both players score close to 15 points per game and both can do damage from 3-point range and inside.

Manek scored 19 points in the first meeting, and Beard spoke about the matchup problems he presents.

“You’re not going to stop (Manek) completely because he’s such a good player,” Beard said. “He can play on the perimeter and inside you kind of pick your poison when you play against him. Different players on our team are going to have to guard him at different times. We don’t have a one player matchup for Manek because he’s so good.”

Beard recently made the move to insert Kevin McCullar into the starting lineup. McCullar gives the Red Raiders a defense-first option with the size and versatility to stick on Doolittle or Manek, although Beard knows it will take a team effort to contain them.