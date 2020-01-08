No. 22 Texas Tech struggles offensively in loss to No. 4 Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas — Points were hard to come by for both teams in No. 22 Texas Tech’s clash with No. 4 Baylor Tuesday night, but when the dust settled the Bears were able to score a few more.

Texas Tech (10-4, 1-1 Big 12) could not string enough baskets together to make a run, losing to Baylor (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) 57-52.

The Red Raiders fell behind in the first half, and while Baylor never truly clicked on offense, Texas Tech could not do enough to come back. Jahmi’us Ramsey made four second half 3-pointers, but Baylor scored the next basket after each shot. The Red Raiders were never able to put more than five consecutive points together.

Texas Tech did make things interesting at the end. Down five with 53 seconds remaining, Terrence Shannon drew an offensive foul and Chris Clarke converted an and-one. Baylor iced the game with clutch free throw shooting.

Ramsey was the one Red Raider that could get his shot to fall consistently, his four second half 3-pointers were the only points Texas Tech could muster in an eight-minute stretch. He scored a game high 20 points.

Texas Tech had issues scoring in the first half, and careless turnovers were a primary culprit. The Red Raiders coughed the ball up three straight times at one juncture in the half, including Kyler Edwards squandering a prime opportunity by telegraphing an alley-oop to Ramsey in transition. The pass was stolen easily. At the end of the half, Texas Tech had seven turnovers and trailed 21-18.

While the turnovers played a factor, Texas Tech had shooting woes as well. Davide Moretti went 0-6 from the 3-point line.Even free throws weren’t falling for Texas Tech; it shot 5-12 on those and Edwards missed two important ones late.

While the game was nightmarish offensively, Texas Tech was able to stay close with its defense. The Red Raiders maintained the stingy defense they played against Oklahoma State, forcing several shot clock violations and 20 turnovers. Leading Baylor scorers Jared Butler and MaCio Teague combined for just 11 points.

But despite a solid overall night, Texas Tech’s defense surrendered clutch buckets late, allowing Baylor to keep the Red Raiders at an arm’s length throughout the night.

Rebounding was also an issue for Texas Tech. Baylor controlled the glass throughout, out-rebounding Texas Tech 43-25. Mark Vital was especially impressive on the boards for Baylor, grabbing 13 rebounds.

Texas Tech struggled offensively was when Ramsey was injured earlier this season, and the freshman’s teammates could not do enough to support him Tuesday night.

Texas Tech’s next game is Saturday in Morgantown against No. 17 West Virginia.