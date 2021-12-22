No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders tops Eastern Washington Eagles 78-46

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Eastern Washington Eagles fell to No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders 78-46 Thursday.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders faced off with the Eastern Washington Eagles at the United Supermarkets Arena Thursday.

The field goal percentage for TTU was 59.2%, while EWU was at 26.4%, according to ESPN. 3-point percentage for TTU was 40 and EWU with 22.9.

According to ESPN, both TTU and EWU had 14 turnovers, with TTU having 36 rebounds and EWU with 24.

No. 25 Texas Tech ended the game 9-2, while Eastern Washington with a 6-6 record, according to ESPN.

The Red Raiders are scheduled to play Alabama State December 28, on ESPN+.

