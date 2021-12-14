No. 25 Texas Tech tops Arkansas State 75-62

Arkansas State’s Marquis Eaton (23) fouls Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 25 Texas Tech was efficient from the field and dominant on the glass in its 75-62 win over Arkansas State Tuesday.

The Red Raiders made 28 of their 50 field goal attempts and shot 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

Kevin McCullar led the team in scoring with 21 points. Adonis Arms contributed 15 off the bench.

Texas Tech snagged 36 rebounds to the Red Wolves’ 21. It was a team effort on the glass, as every player who appeared in the game grabbed at least one rebound and no one had more than five.

The Red Wolves made three 3-pointers in the game’s first eight minutes and trailed Texas Tech by just one points with 11:52 remaining in the first half.

From there, the Red Raiders ripped off a 17-2 run, widening their lead to 35-17. At halftime, Texas Tech led 45-28.

Junior Red Raider guard Terrence Shannon Jr. limped off the court in the first half and did not return. Even without him, Texas Tech held off Arkansas State and cruised to victory.

The Red Raiders’ next game is a showdown with No. 5 Gonzaga Saturday in Phoenix.