No. 25 Texas Tech wraps up nonconference play with 75-53 win over Alabama State

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 25 Texas Tech wrapped up nonconference play with a 75-53 victory over Alabama State Tuesday. The Red Raiders enter Big 12 play with a 10-2 record.

Mark Adams installed an aggressive, trapping defense that overwhelmed Hornets guards at times. The Red Raiders forced 23 turnovers and converted them into 22 points.

Texas Tech took a while to get going on offense, and the teams were tied at 12 points going into the under-12-minute timeout in the first half.

That’s when the Red Raider shots started to fall. Davion Warren nailed a 3-pointer, and less than a minute later he pilfered an Alabama State pass and slammed down an uncontested dunk. After a Hornet 3-pointer, Texas Tech scored 11 straight points to take a 28-13 lead.

Texas Tech moved the ball well on offense, finishing the afternoon with 19 assists. Playing without a pure point guard, several players split ball-handling duties and Kevin McCullar. Adonis Arms and Clarence Nadolny all dished out at least five assists. Warren scored a team-high 15 points.

Tech’s lead was in double digits for most of the game, and grew to as much as 20 points early in the second half. The Hornets made a final push late, scoring six consecutive points to make the score 63-51, but reserve guard Sardaar Calhoun made back-to-back 3-pointers to put the game away.

Once again, the Red Raiders were playing without Terrence Shannon Jr., who has now missed three straight games with back spasms.

Freshman big man Daniel Batcho continued to provide strong minutes, scoring eight points and grabbing nine rebounds in the win.

The Red Raiders were supposed to play Oklahoma State next, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Cowboys’ program. Their next game will instead be January 5 against No. 8 Iowa State.