No. 3 Baylor takes down No. 18 Texas Tech 88-73 behind barrage of 3s

WACO, Texas — Texas Tech simply had no answer for Baylor’s MaCio Teague on Sunday.

The senior guard scored a game-high 35 points and made 10 3-pointers, leading the No. 3 Bears (21-1, 13-1 Big 12) past the No. 18 Red Raiders (17-9, 9-8 Big 12) 88-73.

Baylor, the best 3-point shooting team in America this season, torched Texas Tech from beyond the arc. The Bears made 15 3s and canned 62.5% of their long balls.

Texas Tech shot 50% from 3 itself, but attempted just seven of those shots in the second half. Teague, Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler combined for 70 points, and with Mac McClung held to just seven, the Red Raiders did not have the ammunition to keep up with Baylor’s fireworks.

The game was close in the first half, but it took hard work from the Red Raiders to get it to that point.

Baylor rushed out to an 8-0 lead in the game’s first two minutes, forcing Chris Beard to use an early timeout. With 13:38 remaining in the first half, the Bears led 16-3.

But Beard’s teams hardly ever get blown out, and Kyler Edwards did his best to make sure it didn’t happen early Sunday. The junior guard made three first half 3-pointers to bring Texas Tech within striking range, and Terrence Shannon Jr. banked in a 3 to tie the game before halftime.

Edwards’ scoring has been inconsistent at points this season, but he’s played better lately and led the team with 18 points Sunday.

The Bears went into halftime with a two-point advantage. After a back-and-forth start to the half, Baylor held Texas Tech scoreless for a four-and-a-half minute stretch, extending its lead to 11 points with three unanswered 3-pointers.

Texas Tech hung around for most of the second half, but eventually found itself buried Teague’s onslaught of 3s.

While Teague and the guards sniped from the outside, Mark Vital did the dirty work inside. Vital, whose toughness and hustle is representative of the Bears’ program, finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Baylor out-rebounded Texas Tech 40-27, and Vital was crucial in helping them get there.

The contest was both teams’ last of the regular season, and it snapped a three-game Texas Tech winning streak. The Red Raiders finished in sixth place in the conference, avoiding a game on the first day of the Big 12 Tournament.