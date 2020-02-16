No. 3 Texas Tech baseball beats Northern Colorado 22-4

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 3 Texas Tech baseball was on fire Saturday, combining for 46 runs in its two games, and beating Northern Colorado 22-4 in the second leg of its doubleheader.

The Bears pitching was no match for Texas Tech’s hitters, who accumulated 26 hits on the day. Cal Conley led the way with five hits. He was also one of four Red Raiders to hit a home run.

Dylan Neuse was a perfect 5-5 on the day. He, Jace Jung and Nate Rombach had four RBIs each.

Bryce Bonnin started the game on the mound, allowing one run in four innings. Ryan Sublette, Riley Ramsey and Kurt Wilson threw scoreless outings out of the bullpen. Jon Barrera got touched up for three runs.

The Red Raiders play Northern Colorado again tomorrow at 3 p.m.