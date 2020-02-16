No. 3 Texas Tech baseball stays perfect with rout of Northern Colorado

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 3 Texas Tech baseball improved to 4-0 on the season with a 14-3 win over Northern Colorado on Sunday.

Nate Rombach hit his fifth home run of the young season, also tallying four RBIs on the game. He was one of four players on the team to have multiple hits on the game.

Dru Baker, Cal Conley and Dillon Carter all had two RBIs.

Mason Montgomery started on the mound and went four innings, giving up two runs.

Next weekend, Texas Tech will participate in the Round Rock classic, where it will face Tennessee, Stanford and Houston.