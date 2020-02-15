No. 3 Texas Tech blows out Houston Baptist 24-3 in first game of doubleheader

LUBBOCK, Texas — After scoring just five runs in their season opener, No. 3 Texas Tech’s bats exploded for 24 runs in a romp of Houston Baptist in game 2.

Nate Rombach hit three home runs, and Cal Conley, Parker Kelly, Jace Jung and Chase Masters each hit one in the rout. Rombach finished the game with a team-high seven RBIs.

Thirteen Red Raiders had a hit, and the team combined for 19. Eleven of those went for extra bases.

Austin Becker started the game for Texas Tech and allowed one run in four innings, striking out four.

Texas Tech plays again on Saturday, taking on Northern Colorado at 3:25 p.m.