No. 3 Texas Tech drops season opener to No. 8 Arkansas 13-9

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 8 Arkansas played a back-and-forth game to open their seasons Saturday, but after 22 runs in the final five innings, Arkansas finished on top 13-9.

The Red Raiders had a 9-8 lead going into the ninth inning, but the Razorbacks scored five runs off of closer Andrew Devine. Texas Tech’s offense went down quietly in the bottom half of the inning to end the game.

In the seventh inning, TTU catcher Braxton Fulford hit a clutch 3-run home run, depositing a 3-2 pitch into the left field seats to give Texas Tech a 9-8 lead. But the Red Raider relief pitching could not hold it.

Texas Tech’s relievers were shaky all night, allowing 20 baserunners and giving up all 13 Arkansas runs in five innings of work.

The loss was the first game of three for Texas Tech in the State Farm Showdown. Up next is Ole Miss on Sunday, followed by Mississippi State Monday.

Before all the scoring began, the two teams were scoreless through four innings of the game, as Patrick Monteverde and Zebulon Vermillion both had their best stuff going.

Monteverde, a Seton Hill transfer, was excellent in his first start for Texas Tech, mowing the Razorbacks down in four straight innings to open the game. He flashed a nasty breaking ball and an accurate fastball, punching out five Hogs and allowing just one hit.

Cole Stilwell put the scoreless game in jeopardy with a fourth inning rocket to left-center field, but Arkansas left fielder Braydon Webb leapt at the wall and made the catch, taking away an extra-base hit and possibly a home run from Stilwell.

Arkansas finally drew first blood in the top of the fifth when TTU reliever Brandon Birdsell walked in a run, but the Red Raiders would get it back and more in their half of the inning.

The first six Texas Tech batters of the bottom of the fifth reached base, and five of them scored. Cal Conley drove in the first two runs with a single, and Dylan Neuse and Jace Jung added RBI singles of their own.

Conley finished the game with a team-high three RBIs. He and Dru Baker were the only Red Raiders to record multiple hits.

The Tech lead did not last long; freshman reliever Levi Wells plunked the first batter of the sixth inning and walked the next two. Ryan Sublette came in to clean up his mess, but four Razorbacks scored in the inning, tying the game at five.

Texas Tech’s relief pitching was wild all night, allowing Arkansas plenty of free base-runners. Red Raider relief pitching walked nine batters and hit another.

Texas Tech regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth, thanks in part to great base-running by Kurt Wilson. After reaching base on a hit-by-pitch, Wilson swiped second base, advanced to third on an error and scored on a Cal Conley fielder’s choice.

The Razorbacks came up to bat in the top of the seventh and yanked the lead back. The Red Raiders were burned by sloppy play, as Sublette allowed the game-tying run to score on a balk and two more came in on a wild pitch.

Fulford gave Texas Tech the lead with his home run, but Devine blew the game in the ninth.

The game featured two top-tier college baseball teams going at it, but TTU’s relief pitching could not come through, blowing leads in three different innings.