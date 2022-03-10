KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Texas Tech’s defense was smothering and its offense was in sync Thursday as the No. 3 Red Raiders breezed past No. 6 Iowa State 72-41 in their Big 12 Championship opener.

The Red Raiders controlled the game the whole way, racing out to a 27-11 lead with 8:27 remaining in the first half. Texas Tech led by at least 10 points for the final 31:36 of the contest.

The win set up a matchup with No. 7 Oklahoma in the tournament’s semifinals after the Sooners stunned No. 2 Baylor earlier Thursday. That game will be at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Thursday, the Cyclones did not have a solution for Mark Adams’ no-middle defense, coughing up 20 turnovers and making just 15 field goals attempts.

Texas Tech’s defense against Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Izaiah Brockington was a large part of its success. Brockington was not shy, hoisting 16 shots, but he made just three of them.

On the other end of the floor, the Red Raiders converted 50 percent of their field goal attempts.

They pushed the pace in transition off turnovers and rebounds, generating easy baskets. They were successful from range, making six of 17 3-pointers. Adonis Arms even sank a shot from past halfcourt attempting to beat the halftime buzzer, but he released the attempt a split-second too late. Still, the Red Raiders carried a 39-20 lead into the break.

It never got much closer in the second half. Texas Tech kept Iowa State off the board for the first 5:30 of the half. By the time Iowa State finally scored, it trailed 48-21.

The Red Raiders controlled just about every facet of the game. They outscored the Cyclones by 23 points in transition, 28 points in the paint and 10 second chance points. They corralled 16 more rebounds than ISU.

After a regular season marred by injuries and inconsistent play, it appeared Thursday that Terrence Shannon Jr. got right in time for postseason play. Shannon scored eight quick points in the game’s first 10 minutes, helping the Red Raiders race out to their early lead. He finished with a game-high 15 points.

Texas Tech got Kevin McCullar back after he missed the previous two games due to injury. Even after the absence, McCullar was usual self, helping the team in all areas of the game. McCullar made three 3-pointers and fired heads-up and on-time passes to cutters before the defense could arrive. On defense, he had two steals.

McCullar’s return meant Mark Adams had his full rotation healthy, something that has not been the case for most of the season. With their whole group available, the Red Raiders looked like a team primed for a big March in their first postseason game.