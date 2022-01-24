No. 5 Kansas beats No. 13 Texas Tech 94-91 in wild, double-overtime contest

Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) and Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

LAWRENCE, Kansas – No. 13 Texas Tech and No. 5 Kansas played perhaps the game of the year in college basketball Monday night, going blow-for-blow through regulation and two overtime periods.

The Red Raiders mounted a late comeback to force overtime, but went scoreless in the final three minutes of double-overtime and lost 94-91.

With a win, they would have passed Kansas for first place in the Big 12. The loss dropped their conference record to 5-3, good for third place. The first-place Jayhawks improved their record to 6-1.

Kansas led for more than 38 minutes of regulation and held a 12-point advantage with eight minutes remaining before Texas Tech made a push at the end. With less than three minutes remaining, Terrence Shannon Jr. rebounded a Kevin Obanor missed free throw and kicked to Davion Warren for a 3-pointer that cut Kansas’ lead to 72-68.

Obanor scored two clutch baskets in the final minutes and two Shannon free throws with 12 seconds left sent the game to overtime.

In the first extra period, Bryson Williams made a pair of clutch shots to put Texas Tech ahead, but Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji nailed a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to send it to double-OT.

Williams banked in a 3-pointer in double-overtime to put TTU ahead by two points, but the Red Raiders failed to get good shots in their ensuing possessions and Kansas ended the game on a 5-0 run.

The contest featured a duel between two locked-in scorers: Kansas’ stud Agbaji and Red Raider big man Williams.

In his senior season with the Jayhawks, Agbaji has established himself as one of the best players in the country and could end up with the National Player of the Year Award. He showed why Monday, punishing Texas Tech whenever they gave him space from outside (seven made 3-pointers) and rising high for an alley-oop slam.

Williams poured in 23 points and 13 rebounds against the Jayhawks with UTEP last season and scored 22 more when TTU and Kansas met in Lubbock this year. Monday, he was at his best again.

Williams flashed his versatile offensive game, pulling out a deep arsenal of moves to score in the post and hitting all four of his 3-point attempts.

At the final whistle, Agbaji had 37 points and Williams had 33.

Texas Tech won 75-67 in the teams’ first battle in Lubbock, even though they were playing without Terrence Shannon Jr. and Kevin McCullar. Monday, they did not get much more from either player.

Shannon appeared to break out of his post-injury funk with 23 points in Texas Tech’s win over West Virginia Saturday, but he was quiet again Monday.

The junior guard finished the game with five points. He missed a deep 3-pointer that would have won the game in overtime and another that would have tied it at the end of double-overtime.

McCullar has also struggled to find his scoring since coming back from the injury that kept him out of the first Kansas game. He turned the ball over on Texas Tech’s penultimate double-overtime possession.

The juniors finished the game with a combined seven points on 2-21 shooting.

Kansas won the battle of the boards 50-38 and grabbed key offensive rebounds in double-overtime to secure its win. Freshman KJ Adams put back an offensive rebound to tie the score at 91 and Christian Braun rebounded a Jayhawk miss with 11 seconds left and KU up by one.

Despite the loss, Phog Allen Fieldhouse is one of the hardest places to win in college basketball, and Texas Tech fought like crazy to play Kansas as close as it did. Ultimately, Agbaji and the Jayhawks’ size were too much to overcome, especially with McCullar and Shannon turning in subpar performances.