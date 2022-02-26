AMES, Iowa — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders were outscored by 12 points in the third quarter of their game against No. 6 Iowa State Saturday. They lost the contest 71-55.

As it has been for most of the season, Texas Tech was competitive in the first half and entered halftime trailing 33-31.

In the third quarter, the Lady Raiders missed all six of their 3-point attempts and allowed 22 points on the other end.

The Cyclones kept Lady Raider star Vivian Gray in check, holding her to just nine points on 3-16 shooting. Taylah Thomas led Tech in points with 16.

The Lady Raiders will play their final home game of the season Wednesday against TCU.