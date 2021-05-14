No. 6 Texas Tech softball drops Big 12 tourney game 8-2 to No. 1 OU

OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 6 Texas Tech softball lost its second game of the Big 12 Tournament 8-2 to No. 1 Oklahoma Friday night.

The Red Raiders beat Baylor 8-6 in the afternoon. Their 1-1 record Friday means they will play Texas for third place in the Big 12 Tournament Saturday.

Texas Tech went ahead 2-1 in the third inning on a run-scoring error and a squeeze bunt. From there, it was all Oklahoma.

The Sooners mashed six home runs off of starting pitcher Erin Edmoundson. They scored three runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings.

The Red Raiders and Longhorns will face off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for third place in the tournament.