No. 6 Texas Tech to play No. 3 Arkansas in Round of 32

Texas Tech’s Chibuzo Agbo (23), Tyreek Smith (10) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) walk back after a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

INDIANAPOLIS — After a first round victory over Utah State, No. 6 Texas Tech will face No. 3 Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 5:10 p.m. Sunday. The game will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Red Raider defense was tremendous in their 65-53 victory over the No. 11 Aggies. They forced 22 turnovers and held USU’s star center Neemias Queta to 11 points.

Arkansas survived a scare from No. 14 Colgate in its first round game, storming back from a 14-point deficit to top the Raiders 85-68.

The Hogs play an up-and-down style that has carried them to a 22-6 record.

Freshman Moses Moody is their star. The sweet-shooting guard is likely ticketed for the NBA Draft lottery, and is averaging 17.4 points per game on the season. Indiana transfer Justin Smith is the glue that holds them together; he posted 29 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Colgate.

Mac McClung led Texas Tech with 16 points in its, and three teammates joined him in double figures.

The winner of Texas Tech and Arkansas will play the winner of Florida and Oral Roberts in the Sweet 16.