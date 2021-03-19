No. 7 Texas Tech drops Big 12 opener 2-0 to No. 14 Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 7 Texas Tech’s bats went cold Friday evening against No. 14 Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders were shut out 2-0, snapping their 14-game win streak.

Last time they took the field, Texas Tech hit three home runs in a row for a miraculous walk-off win over UConn on Monday. The potent hitting did not carry over to Friday.

OSU starting pitcher Parker Scott allowed six hits in seven innings and punched out nine hitters. The Red Raiders squandered a prime opportunity in the third inning, loading the bases with one out, but coming up empty-handed.

TTU led off the eighth inning with two singles, but Scott was pulled for closer Brett Standlee, who got out of the jam unscathed.

Texas Tech starter Brandon Birdsell was terrific, but the Cowboys pushed the two deciding runs across against him in the fifth inning. Birdsell allowed two hits over seven innings.

The Red Raiders and Cowboys finish their series with games at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.