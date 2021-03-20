No. 7 Texas Tech turns to small ball to beat No. 14 Oklahoma State 4-2

LUBBOCK, Texas — After Texas Tech’s offense went silent in a loss to Oklahoma State Friday, Tim Tadlock turned to small ball to produce runs Saturday.

With help from some shoddy OSU fielding, two runners came in to score off a Cal Conley bunt in the fourth inning, giving the No. 7 Red Raiders the runs they needed in a 4-2 win over the No. 14 Cowboys.

TTU had first and second with no one out in a 1-1 game when Conley came to the plate. The switch-hitting shortstop laid a bunt down the third base line, and OSU pitcher Justin Wrobleski picked it up and fired to first, but the throw was wide and bounced into right field. OSU right fielder Nolan McLean misplayed it, allowing both runners to score and Conley to get to third, where he would come in on a Braxton Fulford ground-out.

The score was 4-1 after the inning, plenty of cushion for a humming Texas Tech pitching staff.

Patrick Monteverde’s early-season dominance rolled on — the Seton Hill transfer went six strong innings, allowing just one run on a two-out, seeing-eye single in the fourth inning.

Micah Dallas came on in relief and survived a ninth-inning OSU rally to lock down a three-inning save.

While OSU’s fielding cost the Cowboys runs, Texas Tech’s defense saved some. The Red Raiders turned double plays in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, preventing the Cowboys from putting rallies together.

Jace Jung was particularly dazzling at second base. He made a leaping catch to stunt a fourth-inning Oklahoma State rally and got his uniform dirty twice to get outs on well-placed ground balls.

Texas Tech’s bats were held mostly in check, but Kurt Wilson did hit a solo home run in the third inning to give TTU a 1-0 lead. It was Wilson’s first home run of the year.

For two straight games, Red Raider hitters did not do much at the plate. But Saturday, Tim Tadlock and the team found a way to win even without a crooked number on the board.