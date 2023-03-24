AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Tech dropped a heartbreaker to No. 8 Texas, 3-2, Friday at McCombs Field.

The Red Raiders took a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning, but the Longhorns tied it on a Leighann Goode RBI single to center then walked it off on a Mia Scott double that brought in Camille Corona with the game-winning run.

Texas Tech would take a 1-0 first-inning lead on Arrianna Villa’s seventh home run of the season.

After Texas tied it up in the fifth, the Red Raiders reclaimed the lead on a Peyton Blythe double, scoring Kailey Wyckoff to make it 2-1 Texas Tech in the sixth.

The Red Raiders (26-9, 0-1 Big 12) try to even the series at 12 p.m. Saturday at McCombs Field.