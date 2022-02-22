LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders avenged their loss to Oklahoma with a 66-42 victory Tuesday.

The Sooners used 13 3-pointers to beat Texas Tech 70-55 when the teams met in Norman February 9, but were put in shackles by TTU’s defense Tuesday.

Porter Moser’s group managed just seven 3-pointers. Sooner guard Umoja Gibson, who rained in eight 3-pointers in the first meeting, shot just one of six from 3 Tuesday.

Tech’s defense was its usual, turnover-forcing, paint-protecting self. The Sooners scored just 16 points in the paint and gave the ball away 21 times. They also failed to create possessions on the offensive glass, snaring just one offensive rebound.

OU scored just 22 points in the first half, but the Red Raider defense was even stingier in the second. Oklahoma scored 20 points after halftime, making eight field goals compared to 13 turnovers.

On offense, the Red Raiders used a group effort. Davion Warren was the leading scorer with 16 points, but six players contributed multiple baskets.

Warren was at his best Tuesday, pestering Sooner ball-handlers on defense and making smart plays on offense. After making a 3-pointer in the second half, he turned down another long ball on the next possession, instead swinging it to Adonis Arms for an open shot.

With five quick points before the first media timeout, forward Bryson Williams passed 2,000 for his career, which includes stints at Fresno State and UTEP before Texas Tech. Williams finished with 13 points. He has scored in double figures in every Big 12 game but one.

Texas Tech made its push at the beginning of the second half. The Red Raiders scored the first 10 points of the half, not allowing Oklahoma anything until Marvin Johnson made a 3-pointer nearly five minutes after the half began. Tech’s 29-22 halftime lead turned into a 39-22 advantage before Johnon’s shot.

Late in the second half, things got ugly for Oklahoma and fun for Texas Tech. The Sooners had tremendous difficulty running their offense, going scoreless from a stretch that spanned 6:43. On the other end, Texas Tech had a dunk party. Warren, Marcus Santos-Silva, Mylik Wilson and KJ Allen all threw down ferocious slams in the half.

The Red Raiders also got Kevin McCullar back for the first time since he injured his ankle February 12 against TCU. McCullar came off the bench and played 15 minutes. He did not score.

Texas Tech’s next game will be Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at TCU.