LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 9 Texas Tech men’s basketball rediscovered its winning formula in a 82-69 triumph over TCU Saturday.

Coming off a loss in Norman in which the Sooners nailed 13 3-pointers, the Red Raiders withstood a similar barrage of 3s from TCU and an injury to point guard Kevin McCullar Saturday to keep their perfect record at United Supermarkets Arena intact.

The Red Raiders dominated in their areas of strength, winning the turnover, free throw and points-in-the-paint battles handily in the victory.

TCU launched 3-pointers early and often, knocking down six in the game’s first 10 minutes en route to an early 28-15 lead.

To make matters worse, the Red Raiders lost McCullar to an injury with 4:08 remaining in the half. McCullar crumpled to the ground near midcourt after stepping on TCU Head Coach Jamie Dixon’s foot and was helped off the floor, unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Even without McCullar, Texas Tech made a couple of electrifying defense-to-offense plays to slice TCU’s lead to 40-37 at halftime. Adonis Arms and Terrence Shannon Jr. each stole a pass, Arms tipping and grabbing an outlet pass before spinning and scoring, and Shannon jumping a passing lane to set up one of his signature, lefty, tomahawk dunks.

The aggressive Red Raider defense forced TCU – the most turnover-prone team in the Big 12 – into 20 giveaways. Texas Tech made a point to push the pace after those turnovers, turning them into 26 points.

After halftime, the Red Raiders flipped the switch. They swiped passes and paraded to the rim for layups, storming out of the break on 31-7 run.

Shannon, who has been up-and-down throughout the season as he battled injuries, was at his best Saturday. He drove to the rim forcefully but under control, finishing layups, getting to the free throw line and dropping off passes to teammates. He ended the game with a team-leading 20 points.

As it has all year, Texas Tech dominated the paint Saturday, scoring 19 layups and dunks compared to nine such shots by TCU.

Tech shot an excellent 53.8 percent from the field and attempted 17 more free throws than TCU. They dialed back the 3-point attempts after a 2-17 performance Wednesday, but still made five of the nine they attempted.

The game featured the return of former Red Raider guard Micah Peavy. Chris Beard recruited Peavy out of Duncanville High School, where he was a four-star prospect. Peavy starfed 25 games for Tech as a freshman in 2020-21, but after Beard parted ways for an in-state rival, Peavy opted to do the same and transferred to TCU.

Peavy made a 3-pointer early in the game, something he never did in the scarlet and black, but fouled out with just five points.

The Red Raiders improved to 19-6 overall, 9-4 in Big 12 play and 15-0 at home with the victory. They’ll stay in Lubbock for a showdown with No. 10 Baylor Wednesday.