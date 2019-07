Norman Grimes Jr. finished third in his 440 meter hurdles semifinal heat at the USATF Championships to earn a spot in the finals on Saturday.

Grimes Jr. ran a 49.43, improving on his 50.20 from the day before that earned a second place finish in that heat.

Into the finals he goes! 👌



It’s a 49.43 for @normangrimesjr as he secures a spot in tomorrow’s finals of the 400m hurdles!



He’s set to run at 4:25 p.m. Saturday!



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ — Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) July 27, 2019

The 400 meter hurdles final will start at 4:30 pm.