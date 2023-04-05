LUBBOCK, Texas – Weather has altered the Texas Tech baseball schedule for the second time this week.

After inclement weather forced the postponement of Tuesday’s game with Abilene Christian to May 9, winter weather will push the North Dakota series back a day.

Thursday’s series opener has been postponed because of travel issues caused by winter weather in the Fargo area, the campus site of the Bison.

The two teams begin their three-game series at 2 p.m. Friday at Rip Griffin Park and will then play a doubleheader on Saturday.

Saturday’s first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the second game will follow 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Owners of single-game tickets to Thursday’s contest, purchased via the Texas Tech tickets office, will receive tickets to Saturday’s doubleheader. This exchange must be made with the Texas Tech tickets office. This does not apply to season ticket holders or third-party vendors. Fans can contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at (806) 742-8324 with additional questions or visit TexasTech.com/Tickets.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communication Department contributed to this report.)