LUBBOCK, Texas – Former North Texas guard Tylor Perry will not join his former coach Grant McCasland at Texas Tech.

The Conference Player of the Year announced he will transfer to Kansas State Tuesday night on the Field of 68 media network with Jeff Goodman.

Perry chose the Wildcats over Texas Tech, Florida, and Ole Miss.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound guard averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and two assists per game for the Mean Green in 2022-23. Perry was named Most Outstanding Player for his role in North Texas’ run to the National Invitation Tournament title.