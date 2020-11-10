Notes from Matt Wells’ Monday press conference

Texas Tech coach Matt Wells walks onto the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech is 1-5 in Big 12 play and winless in road games after a 34-18 defeat at the hands of TCU Saturday.

The Red Raider offense hardly did anything in the first half and the defense let TCU quarterback Max Duggan get loose for two long second half touchdown runs after holding the Horned Frog offense in check for most of the game.

The Red Raiders have two very winnable games remaining on their schedule in Baylor and Kansas, starting with the Bears Saturday.

Monday, Matt Wells met with the media to discuss his team’s performance against TCU and the upcoming game against Baylor. Here are some notes from what he said.

Quarterback play

“We need to play better at that position just like we need to play better around him.” – Matt Wells on Texas Tech’s quarterback play.

While Wells acknowledged that quarterback play isn’t the sole reason for his team’s lackluster record, he did say that he wants better play from the position.

Wells switched from Alan Bowman to Henry Colombi after a 31-15 loss to Iowa State. Colombi won his first start against West Virginia but the offense has looked lethargic in two losses since.

“It’s been good. It’s not been played at an elite, high level, Big 12 level yet this year,” Wells said of TTU’s quarterback play. “We need to play better at that position just like we need to play better around him. Part of that position… is inspiring and getting the guys around you to play better.”

Colombi completed 23 of 41 passes Saturday for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Change at kicker

Wells announced Monday that he was making a change at kicker, and will use Jonathan Garibay instead of Trey Wolff going forward.

Wolff missed a field goal in the fourth quarter that would’ve cut TCU’s lead from nine to six. He is 1-5 on field goals this season after going 20-22 as a freshman last year.

Garibay, a junior who transferred to Texas Tech from Riverside City College before the season, has yet to kick a field goal at the Division I level.

“It’s a chance for him to go out and compete this Saturday and see where he’s at,” Wells said. “I believe he’s earned that right.”

Garibay will handle kickoffs and field goals.

McPhearson foces another turnover

Zech McPhearson has been a turnover-creating machine this season, and did it again Saturday when he picked off Max Duggan’s first pass of the game.



Texas Tech’s Zech McPhearson (8) scores a touchdown on a fumble recovery during the second half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

The Penn State transfer moved to the slot when new co-defensive coordinator Derek Jones implemented his scheme at the start of the season. But he’s played some outside corner as well, including the play on which he caught his interception.

“I’m really proud of Zech,” Wells said. “That was a great play he made, the first play of the game for our defense… I think he’s been a consistent player. He’s a good leader.”

McPhearson has two interceptions, two fumbles recoveries and a blocked field goal recovery in 2020. For a Texas Tech defense that’s been up and down this season, he’s been one of the steady performers.

Two LISD kids share the field

Saturday’s game featured two Lubbock natives; one on both sidelines. Monterey product Xavier White paced Texas Tech in rushing with 43 yards and added another 35 through the air.

Coronado’s Blair Conwright made one catch for four yards for TCU.

White is proud to have made it as a productive Big 12 player from the Hub City

“Me here right now, I feel like it could help kids in this 806 area,” White said. “I could show them a role model. Kids from this area can play at this level.”