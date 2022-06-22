LUBBOCK, Texas — Emilia “Jojo” Nworie, the top-ranked JUCO recruit in the nation, announced her commitment to Texas Tech on Wednesday.



The 6’5” sophomore center transfers to the Lady Raiders from the College of Southern Idaho.



In her freshman season with the Golden Eagles, Nworie averaged 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.



Those statistics earned her an honorable mention for the 2022 NJCAA All-American Team.



Nworie joins Texas Tech following the transfer of former Lady Raider Hadi Faye.



It is not yet certain when Nworie will join the Lady Raiders for summer workouts.