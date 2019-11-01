O.J. Simpson dresses up as ‘O.J. Mahomes’ in nod to former Tech quarterback

O.J. Simpson, via Twitter

LUBBOCK, Texas — O.J. Simpson wished his nearly 1 million Twitter followers a Happy Halloween — not as himself, but as “O.J. Mahomes”.

The former running back and one-time murder suspect began the video by acting as his Halloween alter-ego, making light of the quarterback’s current knee and ankle injuries.

Simpson also went on to offer some advice to Baker Mayfield, mentioning his heated exchange with a reporter Wednesday after a Cleveland Browns loss.

Simpson was famously acquitted for the 1994 murder of his ex-wife and another man. He was found liable for their wrongful deaths in a 1997 civil trial.

