LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior Kevin Obanor was among the 20 players selected to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Preseason Watch List announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The fifth-year senior is entering his second season with the Red Raiders. Obanor averaged 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 37 starts last season.

He is joined on the preseason watch list by Julian Strawther (Gonzaga), Jaime Jaquez (UCLA), Timmy Allen (Texas), Colby Jones (Xavier), Dariq Whitehead (Duke), Matthew Cleveland (Florida State), Josiah-Jordan James (Tennessee), Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin), Baylor Scheierman (Creighton), Harrison Ingram (Stanford), Chris Livingston (Kentucky), Caleb McConnell (Rutgers), Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Brandon Miller (Alabama), Pelle Larsson (Arizona), Leaky Black (North Carolina), Cam Whitmore (Villanova), Jamison Battle (Minnesota), Jordan Walsh (Arkansas).

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds beginning Friday, October 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Julius Erving Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2023 Julius Erving Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)