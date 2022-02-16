LUBBOCK, Texas – Kevin Obanor did not make a shot in the first half of Texas Tech’s game against Baylor Wednesday, but he went absolutely nuts in the second.

The Red Raider forward had 21 points and nine rebounds in the second half alone, leading No. 11 Texas Tech past No. 7 Baylor and putting on a show for Patrick Mahomes, who was seated court-side.

It was early in the half when Obanor made his first two field goals of the game, back-to-back corner 3-pointers that gave Tech its first lead since 8:19 remained in the first.

From there, he did not stop. Obanor used a pump fake to set up a mid-range jumper, muscled in an and-one off of an offensive rebound and got a benign bounce on another corner 3-pointer. He made the first seven shots he attempted in the half and finished the game with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The win improved the Red Raiders’ home record to 16-0 on the season. It marked the program’s first season-sweep of Baylor since 2005. It also bumped them into a tie with Baylor for second place in the Big 12, behind Kansas. Both teams have 9-4 records in conference play.

Of course, it takes a team effort to beat an opponent as good as Baylor, and several other Texas Tech players stepped up in the victory.

Kevin McCullar was not among them.

The Red Raiders were without their point guard, who injured his ankle Saturday in what Mark Adams called a “freak accident” when he stepped on TCU coach’s Jamie Dixon’s foot. McCullar watched the game from the bench with a walking boot on his foot and a cane to help him walk.

Terrence Shannon Jr., fresh off a 20-point performance, took McCullar’s place in the starting lineup and helped pick up some of his ball-handling duties. Shannon went for 14 points and a team-high five assists.

In the first half, the Red Raiders struggled to score on the stout Baylor defense. The Bears protected the rim well, holding Tech to 33 percent shooting in the period. Texas Tech did not make a field goal in the final 6:59 of the first half.

As has been the case several times this season, the Red Raiders got to the free throw line for easy points with their shots from the field not falling. Adonis Arms and Bryson Williams combined for 12 free throw attempts in the first half alone. Still, Baylor led 39-32 at the end of the half.

With a big-time assist from Obanor, things came together for Tech offensively in the second. The Red Raiders shot an excellent 56.3 percent in the latter half and made five 3-pointers, four of which came from Obanor. They out-scored Baylor 51-34 in the half.

Texas Tech’s team is not built around one player. The group has an abundance of players capable of stepping up and carrying the team for a game.

Wednesday, it was Obanor’s turn.