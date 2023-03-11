LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech plated 27 combined runs in a pair of wins on day two of the Texas Tech Invitational Saturday at Rocky Johnson Field.

The Red Raiders hit three home runs, including grand slams from Makinzy Herzog and Arrianna Villa, in their 13-5 win over Manhattan in game one. Herzog’s home run in the second inning was the team’s 37th of the season, surpassing last year’s season total of 36.

In game two, Texas Tech used a 12-run third inning to cruise to a 14-5 win over New Mexico. It marks the first 12-run inning since scoring 13 in an inning against Tarleton State in 2021.

“It is all about belief; these guys have believed all year,” head coach Craig Snider said. “These guys have believed all year. They put in the work, and they have seen the fact that they can come back from deficits. That is important. We are always one swing away.”

The Red Raiders (19-7) wrap up the weekend against New Mexico at noon Sunday at Rocky Johnson Field.