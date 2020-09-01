Offseason transfer Esahia Nyiwe not listed on Texas Tech basketball roster

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball released its roster for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday and transfer forward Esahia Nyiwe was not listed on it.

Texas Tech announced in May that Nyiwe was transferring in from Clarendon College.

Officially ✍️



Help us welcome Esahia Nyiwe to the Red Raider family!



🔴#4To1 | #WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/aVdlGulz9E — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) May 1, 2020

At Clarendon, Nyiwe averaged 8.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in 14.5 minutes. He started 28 games and shot 67.2 percent from the field.

The 14 players listed on Texas Tech’s roster were: Marcus Santos-Silva, Avery Benson , Kyler Edwards , Jamarius Burton , Mac McClung , Kevin McCullar , Terrence Shannon, Jr. , Clarence Nadolny , Joel Ntambwe , Tyreek Smith , Chibuzo Agbo , Nimari Burnett , Vladislav Goldin and Micah Peavy .

There has been no announcement as to where Nyiwe will be playing in 2020-21.