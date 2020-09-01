Offseason transfer Esahia Nyiwe not listed on Texas Tech basketball roster

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball released its roster for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday and transfer forward Esahia Nyiwe was not listed on it.

Texas Tech announced in May that Nyiwe was transferring in from Clarendon College.

At Clarendon, Nyiwe averaged 8.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in 14.5 minutes. He started 28 games and shot 67.2 percent from the field.

The 14 players listed on Texas Tech’s roster were: Marcus Santos-SilvaAvery BensonKyler EdwardsJamarius BurtonMac McClungKevin McCullarTerrence Shannon, Jr.Clarence NadolnyJoel NtambweTyreek SmithChibuzo AgboNimari BurnettVladislav Goldin and Micah Peavy.

There has been no announcement as to where Nyiwe will be playing in 2020-21.

