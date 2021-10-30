Oklahoma dominates Texas Tech 52-21 in Cumbie’s first game

Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams (4) makes a catch for a touchdown ahead of Texas Tech defensive back Rayshad Williams (12) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

NORMAN, Oklahoma — Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams overpowered Texas Tech Saturday, throwing for six touchdowns in a 52-21 Sooner win.

Williams was elusive in the pocket, dodging pass rushers and throwing strikes all over the field to a multitude of Sooner receivers.

The game was the first for Texas Tech since the university fired Matt Wells on Monday. Interim Head Coach Sonny Cumbie was in charge on the sidelines Saturday.

Texas Tech made a quarterback change during the game. Freshman Donovan Smith took over after Henry Colombi appeared to get hurt when he was tackled along the sideline in the second quarter.

After redshirting in 2020, Smith had mainly been used in specialty packages before Saturday’s game. He came into the game with 70 passing yards, 72 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Before Saturday, Smith had mostly been asked to run the ball when he was on the field — all five of his pass attempts came in Texas Tech’s blowout win over Kansas. But with the Red Raiders down by 21 points when Smith came in Saturday, Cumbie opened up the playbook.

His first drive came at the end of the first half after Colombi’s injury. The Frenship product found Erik Ezukanma to convert a fourth down and drove the ball down to the Oklahoma 8-yard-line, but Texas Tech came up empty after its field goal unit could not get onto the field before the clock expired, sending the game to halftime.

Oklahoma intercepted Smith on the first Red Raider drive of the second half but Smith marched the team down the field and hit JJ Sparkman for a 17-yard touchdown with his next chance.

He finished the day 17-22 passing for 192 yards and the touchdown, the first passing TD of his career.

That touchdown finally halted a run of 24 straight unanswered points as Williams dominated on the other side of the ball.

Texas Tech forced a punt on Oklahoma’s first drive of the day but did not stop the Sooners for the rest of the game. Wide receivers Mario Williams and Marvin Mims both reached 100 yards. Mims had two touchdowns, including a 67-yarder.

Red Raider wide receiver Erik Ezukanma had his best game since Big 12 play began. He rose up over an Oklahoma defender to snag a touchdown from Colombi in the first quarter and finished the afternoon with 123 yards.

The Red Raiders fell to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play with the loss. They have a bye week next before the final three games of their regular season.