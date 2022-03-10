KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders lost their Big 12 Championship opener Thursday 73-58 to Oklahoma State, likely ending their season.

The Lady Raiders took a 34-28 lead into halftime behind a strong second quarter but were outscored by 21 points in the second half.

Playing against her former team, guard Vivian Gray scored 20 points, most on the Lady Raider team. The game will likely be the last of Gray’s collegiate career.

Oklahoma State star Lauren Fields made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points. As a team, OSU shot 9-18 on 3s.

The Lady Raiders got off to a rough start offensively. They did not score until Ella Tofaeono made a hook shot after more than four minutes of game time had elapsed.

To climb back into the game, they got to work on the other end of the floor. Tech held the Cowgirls to two points in the final five minutes of the first quarter. They trailed 15-12 when the horn sounded.

Texas Tech continued its strong play into the second quarter, when it outscored Oklahoma State 22-13. The Lady Raiders led 34-28 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the momentum swung back towards the Cowgirls. After going quiet for most of the first half, their offense whirred back into form. They assisted on all seven baskets they made in the quarter and regained the lead.

Things continued downhill from there for Texas Tech. Oklahoma State opened the fourth quarter on a 15-0 run, putting the game out of reach.

The loss gave the Lady Raiders an 11-19 record in Krista Gerlich’s second season as head coach.