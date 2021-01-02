Oklahoma State knocks off No. 13 Texas Tech 82-77 in overtime

Texas Tech’s Mac McClung (0) and Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) rebound the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — It took 45 minutes of hard-fought basketball, but Oklahoma State pulled off an 82-77 overtime upset of No. 13 Texas Tech in Lubbock Saturday.

The Cowboys ran a zone that mostly stifled TTU in the paint in the first half, but Texas Tech figured out how to puncture it in the second. Tough shots in the paint dropped for Mac McClung, Terrence Shannon and Marcus Santos-Silva down the stretch, allowing the Red Raiders to keep pace with a whirring Oklahoma State offense.

Shannon threw one in off of an offensive rebound with 3:33 left in the game to give Texas Tech a lead that Texas Tech nearly held for the remainder of the game. But the Cowboys sent it to overtime with assistance from a pair of questionable calls.

First, with Oklahoma State down three points, Kevin McCullar bit on a Cade Cunningham pump fake and fouled the freshman on a 3-pointer. Cunningham made all three free throws to tie the game with 27 seconds remaining. On Texas Tech’s final possession of regulation, Kyler Edwards was whistled for an illegal screen.

After a McClung 3-pointer kicked off overtime, it was all Oklahoma State. The Cowboys followed that shot with a 10-1 run, building a six-point lead that would hold for the rest of the game.