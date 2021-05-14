Oklahoma walks off Texas Tech 9-8 in extra innings

NORMAN, Oklahoma — It took extra innings, but Oklahoma beat No. 7 Texas Tech 9-8 in a back-and-forth battle Friday night.

The contest featured plenty of offense — the teams combined for 17 runs and six home runs — but the winning run scored on a play where the hitter did not even make contact.

After leading off the 10th inning with a triple, Sooner catcher Justin Mitchell came home on a wild pitch to walk the Red Raiders off.

Texas Tech hit four of the game’s six home runs, the first of which was a grand slam by Cody Masters in the first inning. The blast gave the Red Raiders a 4-0 lead before their defense even took the field.

After a Sooner run in the second inning, Jace Jung sent another one out of the yard in the third to put Texas Tech ahead 5-1.

In the fourth inning, Texas Tech ran into trouble. The Sooners hit back-to-back RBI singles, one of which came on a bunt, to cut the lead to 5-3. With two outs, Jimmy Crooks launched a go-ahead, three-run homer.

Red Raider starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde was eventually pulled from the game with one out in the fifth inning. He gave up seven runs on eight hits.

Oklahoma gained control of the game in the fourth, but Texas Tech twice erased Sooner leads in the late innings with clutch home runs.

Oklahoma had scored six straight runs and led 7-5 when Tech first baseman Cole Stilwell pulled a ball over the left field fence for game-tying, two-run homer in the sixth inning.

The Sooners went back ahead in the bottom of the seventh inning on a run-scoring wild pitch. In Texas Tech’s next turn at bat, Cal Conley drove a solo shot to tie the game back up.

TTU relief ace Ryan Sublette was excellent before giving up the game-winning run in the 10th inning, retiring the first eight batters he saw and striking out six of them. However he threw two costly wild pitches, giving the Sooners their final two runs of the game.

Texas Tech beat Oklahoma last week in Amarillo, but the game did not count as a Big 12 contest. After Friday’s loss, the Red Raiders stand at 31-12 overall but just 10-9 in Big 12 play. They’ll play two more games in Norman this weekend, at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.