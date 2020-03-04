On 9-game win streak, No. 2 Texas Tech baseball takes down UNLV, 11-3

LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 2 Texas Tech Red Raider baseball club added another win to their record on Wednesday by defeating UNLV, 11-3.

By sweeping the midweek series against the Rebels, the Red Raiders are on a nine-game win streak after their early season stumble to Tennessee in the Round Rock Classic.

Sophomore pitcher Hunter Dobbins started the game on the bump for the Red Raiders. He struck out eight during his six innings of work, allowed only four hits, and no runs.

Two Red Raiders put balls over the fence on Wednesday. One of them did it twice.

Driving in three runs, freshman infielder Jace Jung homered to right field in the bottom of the third. He did it again in the bottom of the seventh. This time, it was solo shot.

In the bottom of the eighth, Junior outfielder Cody Masters also sent one for a ride over the right field fence. This drove in two more runs for the Red Raiders, making the game 11-3.

The team finished the day with 17 hits on 40 at bats.

Texas Tech will look to extend the streak this weekend as Rice heads into town for a three-game series. First pitch against the Owls will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffen Park.