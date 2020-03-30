One year ago today: Texas Tech punches ticket to first Final Four

In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Texas Tech celebrates after a win against Gonzaga in the West Regional final in the NCAA Tournament in Anaheim, Calif. An Associated Press analysis of rosters of perennial NCAA Tournament teams concludes it takes NBA-caliber talent to go far consistently. And though this year’s Final Four is being touted as one in which experience and teamwork won out over raw talent, three of the teams in Minneapolis, including Texas Tech, possess that young NBA talent. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

ANAHEIM, California — On March 30 of 2019, Texas Tech beat Gonzaga 75-69 in the Elite Eight to punch its ticket to the Final Four.

Jarrett Culver paced the team in scoring with 19 and Matt Mooney added 17 as the Red Raiders advanced to their first Final Four in program history.

The two teams played a tight game throughout, but Davide Moretti made two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to seal the win for the Red Raiders.

THE SPICIEST MEATBALL pic.twitter.com/2FYbaiBXTx — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 31, 2019

Of course, this year’s team never got the chance to repeat that success, as the tournament was canceled due to coronavirus.