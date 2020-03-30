One year ago today: Texas Tech punches ticket to first Final Four

ANAHEIM, California — On March 30 of 2019, Texas Tech beat Gonzaga 75-69 in the Elite Eight to punch its ticket to the Final Four.
Jarrett Culver paced the team in scoring with 19 and Matt Mooney added 17 as the Red Raiders advanced to their first Final Four in program history.
The two teams played a tight game throughout, but Davide Moretti made two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to seal the win for the Red Raiders.
Of course, this year’s team never got the chance to repeat that success, as the tournament was canceled due to coronavirus.