Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough transfers to Texas Tech

Oregon’s Tyler Shough throws down field against UCLA during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough is transferring to Texas Tech, he announced on Twitter Monday.

Let’s go to work. Ill be continuing my athletic career and obtaining a Masters at Texas Tech! 👆🏼 #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/YwydNu0ZlM — Tyler Shough (@tylershough2) February 22, 2021

“It’s a great football school,” Shough said in an interview with Sports360AZ. “It’s a great opportunity for me to come in and compete. They have a great team. They’re really close right now. From talking to my teammates, from talking to the coaches, they really want to win bad and they’re right there.”

Shough was the starting quarterback for the Ducks in 2020. He led them to a 4-3 record, throwing for 1,559 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He entered the transfer portal in February.

Before taking over as the starter in 2020, Shough sat behind current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for two seasons.

Shough can play immediately and has three years of eligibility remaining, he said in a tweet.

Before coming to Oregon, Shough was a four-star prospect out of Chandler, Arizona, according to recruiting website 247Sports. He chose the Ducks over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and other schools.

Alan Bowman, who played 19 total games at quarterback for Texas Tech in 2018, 2019 and 2020, entered the transfer portal in January.

Texas Tech’s quarterback room now features Shough, junior Henry Colombi, sophomore Brylon Lawson-Young, redshirt freshmen Maverick McIvor and Donovan Smith and true freshman Behren Morton.