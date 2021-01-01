OT Josh Burger opts to return to TTU for 2021 season

Texas Tech offensive lineman Josh Burger (50) blocks TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech offensive tackle Josh Burger announced Friday that he is returning to Lubbock for his final year of eligibility.

“I can’t thank Coach Wells and Coach Farmer enough for the opportunity that they have both provided me to be a student-athlete at Texas Tech,” Burger said. “After much thought and consideration with my family, I have decided to return for one more season next fall. I can’t wait to get back to Lubbock and get to work with my teammates here in a few weeks.”

Run it back pic.twitter.com/jI87wOuwwz — Josh Burger (@JoshBurger70) January 1, 2021

Burger was Texas Tech’s primary right tackle in 2020 after transferring in from Wofford.

The NCAA allowed fall athletes an extra year of eligibility in 2020 because of the impact COVID-19 had on sports. Burger joins Colin Schooler, Riko Jeffers and others on Texas Tech who took advantage of the rule.

While Burger’s main responsibility is to block, his most memorable play came when he chased down and tackled Texas’ Chris Adimora to save a touchdown after Adimora picked off Alan Bowman.