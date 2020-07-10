Pac-12 moves to conference-only play in fall, calling off TTU-Arizona football game

Texas Tech defensive back Douglas Coleman III (3) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Tuscon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 conference announced Friday that is switching to conference-only play for its fall sports. This means that the Texas Tech vs. Arizona football game that was scheduled for September 19 will not happen.

The Pac-12 is the latest conference to cancel its non-conference competitions, after the Big Ten did so Thursday.

Texas Tech and Arizona played in 2019, with the Wildcats taking down the Red Raiders 28-14 in Tucson.

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt released the following statement regarding the game against Arizona:

“I was notified this afternoon by Arizona Athletics Director, Dave Heeke, that the Pac-12 Conference will play only conference football games this fall. While we are disappointed, we understand the challenges the upcoming football season will present for all of us. We will continue to evaluate our options to play a complete football schedule.”