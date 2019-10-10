Pair of Lady Raiders receiver Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

IRVING, Texas — Texas Tech women’s basketball’s Brittany Brewer and Chrislyn Carr both earned Preseason All-Big 12 honors Wednesday.

Brewer was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, while Carr earned honorable mention Preseason All-Big 12 recognition.

The conference also handed out preseason player, newcomer and freshman of the year awards. The awards and team are chosen by head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

Preseason Player of the Year

Lauren Cox, Baylor, F, 6-4, Sr, Flower Mound, Texas

Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Te’a Cooper, Baylor, G, 5-8, Gr, Powder Springs, Ga.

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Celeste Taylor, Texas, G, 5-11, Valley Stream, N.Y.

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Lauren Cox, Baylor

Juicy Landrum, Baylor

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Kristin Scott, Iowa State

Peyton Williams, K-State

Ana Llanusa, Oklahoma

Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State

Joyner Holmes, Texas

Sug Sutton, Texas

Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech

Tynice Martin, West Virginia

Honorable Mention (listed alphabetically by school)

Te’a Cooper (Baylor), DiDi Richards (Baylor), Ashley Joens (Iowa State), Rachel Ranke (K-State), Kianna Ray (TCU), Charli Collier (Texas), Lashann Higgs (Texas), Chrislyn Carr (Texas Tech), Kari Niblack (West Virginia) and Madisen Smith (West Virginia).

