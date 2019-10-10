Pair of Lady Raiders receiver Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

IRVING, Texas — Texas Tech women’s basketball’s Brittany Brewer and Chrislyn Carr both earned Preseason All-Big 12 honors Wednesday.
Brewer was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, while Carr earned honorable mention Preseason All-Big 12 recognition.
The conference also handed out preseason player, newcomer and freshman of the year awards. The awards and team are chosen by head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.
Preseason Player of the Year
Lauren Cox, Baylor, F, 6-4, Sr, Flower Mound, Texas
Preseason Newcomer of the Year
Te’a Cooper, Baylor, G, 5-8, Gr, Powder Springs, Ga.
Preseason Freshman of the Year
Celeste Taylor, Texas, G, 5-11, Valley Stream, N.Y.
Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Lauren Cox, Baylor
Juicy Landrum, Baylor
NaLyssa Smith, Baylor
Kristin Scott, Iowa State
Peyton Williams, K-State
Ana Llanusa, Oklahoma
Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State
Joyner Holmes, Texas
Sug Sutton, Texas
Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech
Tynice Martin, West Virginia
Honorable Mention (listed alphabetically by school)
Te’a Cooper (Baylor), DiDi Richards (Baylor), Ashley Joens (Iowa State), Rachel Ranke (K-State), Kianna Ray (TCU), Charli Collier (Texas), Lashann Higgs (Texas), Chrislyn Carr (Texas Tech), Kari Niblack (West Virginia) and Madisen Smith (West Virginia).