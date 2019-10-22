Pair of Red Raiders named to 2020 Texas HSFB Hall of Fame

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will be well represented when the Texas High School Hall of Fame inducts it 2020 class.

Former Red Raider receivers Tyrone Thurman and Danny Amendola are among the nine new members who will be formally regonized and inducted on May 2, 2020 at Baylor University’s Ferrell Center in Waco.

Thurman is the inductee from the 1980s when he played for Spike Dykes at Midland Lee High School.

Amendola is the 2000s inductee. He played his schoolboy football at the Woodlands before playing with the Red Raiders.

The class also include Charley Taylor (Grand Prairie Dalworth), Chuck Dicus (Garland), Eric Dickerson (Sealy) and David Warren (Tyler).

The Eddie Joseph Coaches inductees are Chad Morris (Bay City & Lake Travis) and Dan R. Hooks (West Orange-Stark) and the Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game is Joe Martin from the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Tickets for the ceremony on May 2 at 6 p.m. go on sale January 2020. Adult tickets are $50 and students are $15. Please contact Tiffany Wilkins at txhs.footballhof@gmail.com for more information.