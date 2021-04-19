Pair of Tech pitchers win weekly Big 12 awards

Texas Tech pitcher Mason Montgomery (10) throws during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Texas Tech pitchers were given weekly Big 12 awards following stellar performances at West Virginia last weekend.

Patrick Monteverde was named the conference’s Newcomer of the Week and Mason Montgomery was given the Pitcher of the Week after both players picked up wins against the Mountaineers.

Monteverde pitched Friday night in front of friends and family who drove to Morgantown from his hometown of Pittsburgh to watch him. He threw seven scoreless innings and allowed just two hits in a 7-2 Texas Tech win.

Montgomery turned in his best start of the season, punching out 12 Mountaineers in a 6.2-inning, two-hit gem.

The Newcomer of the Week honor was the second of the season for Monteverde, who transferred to Tech from Seton Hill University. Montgomery is the first Red Raider this season to win Pitcher of the Week.