Pair of Texas Tech Special Teamers earn way onto Freshman Midseason All-American Watch List

Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff and punter Austin McNamara were both honored by the FWAA Freshman Focus on the Freshman Midseason All-American Watch List.

Both have been standouts on special teams, with Wolff going 14-16 on field goals and 28-28 on extra points so far this season. His 1.75 field goals made per game is tied for 11th nationally.

Meanwhile, McNamara has established himself as one of the best punters in the nation. His 44.7 yards per punt is 19th nationally.

Both will be in action next week when the Red Raiders travel down to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 9 at 11:00 am.