Pair of transfer guards commit to Lady Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas — Krista Gerlich added a pair of guards to her roster Saturday, as SMU transfer Rhyle McKinney and West Texas A&M transfer Lexy Hightower announced commitments to Texas Tech.

Hightower played four seasons for the Lady Buffs. She averaged 17.3 points per game in the 2020-21 season and shot above 40 percent from 3-point range in all four years.

She won the Lone Star Conference Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2021.

Hightower is a native of Amarillo and attended Amarillo High School.

Thank you WT! Best time and journey I’ve have ever had! Time to try something a little different!! #wreckem pic.twitter.com/Y0sa5iAaeG — LexyH4 (@LexyBlair4) April 3, 2021

McKinney will come to Lubbock after she played one season at SMU. In just six games, she averaged eight points per game.

In Gerlich’s first season as Texas Tech’s head coach, the Lady Raiders went 10-15 overall and 5-13 in Big 12 play.