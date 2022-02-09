This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will be the headline speaker when Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech football staff host their first coaches clinic April 8-9 in Lubbock.

The two-day coaches clinic will feature McGuire and his entire staff as the Red Raiders welcome Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) members and fellow high school and junior college coaches from neighboring states. The clinic will become an annual event under McGuire and his staff, bringing in successful coaches from the college and NFL ranks each year for the keynote address.

“We’re excited to host our first coaches clinic this spring,” McGuire said. “Coach Rhule is an excellent first headline speaker as he has been a mentor to me in my career. He is one of the top minds at any level of football, and we’re fired up for what will be a great weekend of football with some of the best coaches in West Texas and the state.”

Rhule is entering his third season with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers after a successful three-year stint at Big 12 rival Baylor that featured an appearance in the Big 12 Championship game and a Sugar Bowl trip his final year. While at Baylor, Rhule hired McGuire to his first position at the collegiate level, tabbing him as his tight ends coach following a legendary run at Cedar Hill High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

In addition to Rhule, the coaches clinic will feature one of Texas Tech’s spring practices that Saturday. McGuire and his staff will also host breakout sessions for discussions on all three sides of the ball and presentations from several members of Texas Tech’s coaching staff.

Clinic registration is now open at www.TexasTechFootballCamps.com at $40 per coach in advance. Registration covers Friday night dinner and social, breakfast and a notebook provided by the Texas Tech football staff. The cost of the clinic will rise to $50 for registration at the door.

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.